SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some in the Sacramento area, fall means taking a trip to Apple Hill.

Apple Hill is great, but there are so many other places people can go to have fun, fall experience.

Here are five of the several corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the greater Sacramento region:

Address: 3010 Burrows Ave, West Sacramento

Operates: Sept. 21 to Oct. 31

Vierra Farms opened Dave's Pumpkin Patch again. This pumpkin patch features unlimited hayrides, kiddie hay maze, a jumping pillow, pig races, baby goats, the pumpkin princess castle, go-karts, a corn box, pumpkin chunkin' and a corn maze. Dave's Pumpkin Patch also hosts a movie night and has a family camp out nights.

Address: 6150 Dixon Ave West, Dixon

Operates: Sept. 21 to Oct. 31

This pumpkin patch boasts the world record for the largest corn maze. The pumpkin patch also has a corn bath, pedal cars and hayrides.

Address: 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland

Operates: Sept. 14 to Nov. 3

This pumpkin patch also features musical acts, puppet shows, amusement rides, a corn maze, a zip line, pig races, a tire climb, and cooking demonstrations.

Address: 501 Manthey Road, Lathrop

Operates: Sept. 28 to Oct. 31

This pumpkin patch features a ride-filled kids area, zip lines, pumpkin blasters, a corn maze, a haunted castle, a corn maze and a walk-off-the-plank attraction.

Address: 5101 Oakdale Rd, Modesto

Operates: Sept. 28 to Oct. 31

This pumpkin patch features a corn maze that is dedicated to the fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh. The pumpkin patch also has a petting zoo, a zipline, a corn pit, a cornhole game area and rubber ducky races.

