CHICO, Calif. — The Silver Dollar Fair in Chico is stepping up its entertainment game by bringing more of a focus to the musical acts that are performing this year.

Nick DiGrazia, spokesperson for the Silver Dollar Fair, said this year they will be featuring performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, MAGIC! and Easton Corbin. The fair takes place from May 23 - 27.

The country music performers and the reggae-pop band will be performing on the fairgrounds new stage, DiGrazia said.

READ ALSO: World goes bonkers over giant bovine

Admission into the fair will also get you into the concerts, but there are VIP tickets available for $25 that give attendees better seats.

DiGrazia said that the fair is making a shift toward bolstering the musical performances because the event only happens once a year at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.

Whether it's the fair food, the music or just for fun, DiGrazia said people have a good time at the fair regardless of their reason for coming.

"We're bringing a lot to the community that they don't usually get to see," DiGrazia said. "Everybody's got their own reasons for coming to the fair."





What's else is at the fair?

The fair will have carnival rides and games. They will also have all the usual livestock presentations, including the Junior Livestock Auction.

Each day the fair will also have an Australian animals exhibit, including kangaroos and wallabies and Brad's World of Reptiles exhibit.

There will also be magic shows and other country music performances.

For a full schedule of the events, visit the Silver Dollar Fair website.





Cost

Tickets can be purchased online. General admission tickets are selling for $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and $3 for children.

Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 get in free on Friday. Tickets for veterans with a card will be free on Monday.

On Thursday, there will be a discount day where all tickets will cost $1.

Carnival passes cost $28 and includes unlimited rides for all four days.





Parking

Parking at the fairgrounds costs $7 and is cash only. This year, the parking at the fairgrounds is slightly impacted due to the FEMA trailers, but DiGrazia said they are trying to make it work.

DiGrazia said that there should be street parking available near the fairgrounds. He added that they are trying to set up a shuttle system so people can park in downtown Chico near Wall Street and then shuttle to the fair for free.

The exact plans for the shuttle are still being ironed out DiGrazia said.





Weather

On May 17, the forecast for the weekend of the fair suggests that there would be light rain, and DiGrazia said that the fair will go on regardless of the weather.

"The fair will still go on," DiGrazia said. "At this time of the year, if it rains for a bit and then clears up."

RELATED:

WATCH MORE: Why Stanislaus County dairy farmers say they're being 'forced' out of the business

More farmers than ever before are making the difficult choice to leave the dairy business in Stanislaus County, according to a USDA Census of Agriculture report. One farmer tells ABC10, stiff regulations and the high cost of living is the culprit.