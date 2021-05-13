Calaveras County Homecoming 'hops' on after two-year break

After two years, the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is back in a whole new way.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: The photo and video above is from the 2018 Jumping Frog Jubilee for Bartell's Backroads.

For its big return, the homecoming event's theme is "Back in the Saddle Again" and begins Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16.

Although this homecoming event is different than the traditional county fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, it will feature some of its classic events like the marketplace, local horse events, the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, Saddle Queen competition, and kiddie carnival.

One tradition that will continue is the Jumping Frog competitions all weekend long. Borrow a frog or bring your own to enter into this ribbiting experience and see if your jumper can beat the record of over 21 feet.

Prices to enter are as follows:

Kids Free on Thursdays $4 Friday through Sunday

Adults $7 everyday

Parking $5, no re-entry



Tickets are only available at the gate and there is a daily attendance cap. Since Calaveras County is in the orange tier, attendance is limited to 50% capacity.