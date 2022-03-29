Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital breaks record in NICU with 7 sets of twins

Ashely Jasinsky and her husband Ryan now have six children under 10 years old. They are excited for the future with their large and energetic family.

CLEVELAND — One local hospital is seeing double — seven times over!

Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital has seven sets of twins right now, which is a record for the NICU. 3News' Laura Caso caught up with the proud parents of baby boys Ryker and Rowan. Both were born at just over 4 pounds each, but are doing well.

"It seems like everyone is talking about it because [the hospital is] bursting at the seams with kids right now because there are so many kids," mother Ashley Jasinsky said. "It's something we will always remember, for sure."

Ashely and her husband Ryan now have six children under 10 years old. They are excited for the future with their large and energetic family.

"The the kids are so excited," Ashley said of the four older little ones. "We aren't telling them yet that [the twins] are coming home tomorrow ... so it will be a surprise for everyone."

Join us in offering a hearty congratulations to Ashley, Ryan, and the rest of the Jasinsky!

