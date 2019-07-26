SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the first day of school approaches, community organizations in Placer, Yolo and Solano Counties are putting together charity drives that aim to provide school supplies for kids in need. Here are some ways you can give back to your community or receive free school supplies for your child.

Placer County

Back to School Resource Fair, Placer County Office of Education

The Placer County Office of Education is hosting two events to give away backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts and clothing.

The first event is scheduled to be at @the Grounds on July 30. The second event will be held at Gold Country Fairgrounds on Aug 1.

@the Grounds is located at 800 All America City Blvd. in Roseville. The Gold Country Fairgrounds is at 209 Fairgate Road in Auburn.

The Placer County Immunization Clinic is also scheduled to be present to offer information for upcoming clinics.

For more information, contact Laura Ralph at lralph@placercoe.k12.ca.us.

Annual Backpack Outreach Helping Kids and Youth in Need, The Rock of Roseville

The Rock of Roseville is aiming to collect backpacks for at least 200 kids.

A $15 donation is enough to purchase a single backpack.

Donations can also be dropped off on July 28 at the 11 a.m. service at 725 Vernon St. in Roseville.

Life Matters Backpack Drive, Bridgeway Church and Life Matters

Bridgeway is providing backpacks and school supplies for residents of Logan Park and Point Natomas Apartments.

The goal is to give 500 backpacks to students.

Bridgeway Church is collecting backpacks and supplies in the Bridgeway main lobby, which is located at 8150 Industrial Avenue, Building A, in Roseville, from July 13 to July 29.

Backpack Stuff Night, Destiny Community Center

Visit Destiny Community Center on July 29 for free haircuts, clothes and backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event is located at Johnson Springview Park at 480 5th St, in Rocklin, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Yolo County

Fourth Annual Back to School Supply Drive and Resource Fair, Yolo County Children’s Alliance

Yolo County Children's Alliance is giving out free backpacks.

You will need an ID that shows that you live in West Sacramento and your child needs to be present.

The event is located at West Sacramento Family Resource Center, which is at 637 Todhunter Ave.

The event is on Aug. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more info, click here.

Back2School, Catalyst Church

Catalyst Church said it gave 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to two different schools last year. This year they are going to give bags to five elementary schools: Dingle, Tafoya, Maxwell, Prairie, and Freeman.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Yolo County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Aug. 4.

For more information, click here.

Solano County

Stuff the Bus, Solano County Office of Education

The Solano County Office of Education is collecting donations of school supplies for foster and homeless students. Officials from the office said they have identified over 1,400 homeless students and 400 foster students.

Donations can be dropped off until July 29 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.at the Solano County Office of Education, 5100 Business Center Drive in Fairfield, and at Golden Hills Education Center, 2460 Clay Bank Road, Bldg. 2, in Fairfield.

