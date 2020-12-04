SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families might not be gathering for Easter, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they intend to break tradition entirely.

Over 30 family members surprised 89-year-old matriarch Mary Rojas with an Easter Day car parade.

Granddaughter Mellisa Ortiz said the 89-year-old has been at home and away from her five children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren for more than a month.

“Over a month ago, she brought up Easter to me and wanted to know what the plans were, and it broke my heart because I had to tell her that we couldn’t get together this year,” Ortiz said.

For the first time in over five decades, the family had to break their Easter tradition.

“Since before I can remember, we would all year long... save our eggs, clear them to dry them, then stuff them with confetti,” said Ortiz.

Family outside the home of 89-year-old Mary Rojas' home

Mayde Gomez

When the eggs are stuffed, the family cracks a confetti-filled eggshell on a family member's head, but, since they can’t bring that smile to her grandmother's face, they decided to make her smile in a different way.

Each family decorated their car with ribbons, eggshells, and even a pinata, which was tied to the roof of an SUV. Over a dozen cars drove through the 600 block of 40th street in Sacramento.

Some neighbors even brought their children outside to see the Easter Day caravan.

Waving from outside her front porch the 89-year-old watched as her family drove by, honking their horns.

But, as far as surprising her, there isn't a whole lot that gets passed this 89-year-old matriarch.

“I knew about some of it,” Rojas said.

89-year-old Mary Rojas waving outside her home during stay-at-home orders

Mayde Gomez

