SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton teenager whose organs were donated after his death will be honored New Year's Day at the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

In 2017, Michael Balsley-Rodriguez, 13, was at home searching for a cell phone his mother had taken in exchange for doing his homework. While going through her drawers, Balsely-Rodriguez found his mother’s handgun, and accidentally shot himself. He died days later.

"When I talked to the doctors that night, I had told them if there is a possibility for him to be an organ donor, I would like to donate his organs," said Silvia Van Steyn, Balsley-Rodriguez's mother.

Now, Van Steyn is honoring her son's memory by dedicating a rose to be placed in the 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade® Float. A floral portrait of the teenager will adorn the float entry, Light in the Darkness, on New Year’s Day. Van Steyn traveled to Pasadena along with family to help decorate the float.

A floral portrait of Michael Balsley-Rodriguez, 13, will adorn the float entry, Light in the Darkness, on New Year’s Day.

Donor Network West

"Walking in here...and seeing his picture on that wall...was very exciting. I think because I'm still processing everything, it's a little sad, but I'm happy," she said.

Her son’s heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, and pancreas were all donated, which saved five lives.

"It's celebrating his life and the lives that he saved," she said.

