A life jacket is one of the more important accessories you can have when enjoying a day on the water. If you're thinking, "I don't plan to swim" well, nature may have other plans in store.

"Even if you're out on flotation devices or in a raft or whatever, sometimes those things can tip over, so wear a life vest," said. Sgt. Tom Letras with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. "That way if you do go into the water you can float until rescuers can get to you."

Unfortunately, Letras said, drownings are something authorities see all too often during the summer months, even if the person was a strong swimmer.

Being a strong swimmer doesn't make you immune to cramping or icy cold water.

RELATED:

Letras notes that it's no extra cost to wear a life jacket, because many places around the state offer free rentals.

"Most all of the fire departments now you can go there and give them your ID and they will give you a loaner for the day for free," he said.

FIND FREE RENTALS

Below are a few options, but the state has a complete list by county that you can check out here. There are more than 25 links available in Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Yolo, Yuba and Nevada counties.

Metro Fire: Metro Fire has partnered with Cal Boating to make life jackets available to the public on a loan basis. Families and individuals can check out life jackets for a day or weekend simply by completing a loan form. Click here for a full list of locations.

Folsom Fire Department: The Fire Department offers a Life Jacket Loaner Program, which provides Folsom residents free daily and weekend rental of life jackets for all ages of children and adults. For more information, call 916-984-2280.

Cosumnes Fire: The Department of Boating and Waterways has partnered with local fire stations to make life jackets available to the public on a loan basis. Each station has life jackets for children and adults. Click here for the list of locations in Galt, Elk Grove and Lakeside.

WATCH MORE: Is a pool float safe on the river? Nope.