Last of eight siblings hoping to find his 'Forever Home'

10-year-old Darreon has been in the child welfare foster system for the majority of his young life.

SAN ANTONIO — We met the sweetest little boy this week, 10-year-old Darreon.

He's been in the child welfare foster system for the majority of his young life, and that's to say his toddler days. We met him over at Hardbarger Park and he had the best time feeding the birds and playing on the park playground. He was also promised a brownie from his caseworker after his KENS interview which was delivered after he finished talking with us!

Darreon smiles big, and I was impressed with his interview skills! He was articulate for a little boy, and his answers tug at the heartstrings.

"I'm a big boy," he said. "I wish I had a mom and dad because I want one. I'd have someone to watch over and love me. That tells you that they are caring for you, and that you will always know that they will protect you, and that they are caring for you." Darreon told us on the scale of one to ten that being is adopted is a ten.

If you'd like to learn more about Darren please email adoptbelong@sjrctexas.org.

