SACRAMENTO, Calif —

Whether it's through barbecues or visiting service men and women's graves in a cemetery, everyone has their own way of commemorating and honoring the men and woman who served in the United States military.

Across the Sacramento region, there are several organized parades and ceremonies:

Shaun Dillon for Sacramento County Supervisor 2020 contingent in the North Highlands Memorial Day Parade

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: McClellan Park, 5601 Watt Ave., North Highlands

Parade route: Southbound Watt Ave, Starting I Street to A Street

Memorial Day Service

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Ln., Sacramento

Walk for Veterans

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 9240 Survey Rd, Elk Grove

Rio Vista Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where:

1 Main St., Rio Vista

7th Street to City Hall

Acacia Park Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony

When:

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Where:

801 Scenic Drive, Modesto

Memorial Day Tribute

When:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where:

525 N Center Dr., Stockton

The Great Memorial Day BBQ & Veteran Tribute

When:

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where:

Wise Villa Winery 4200 Wise Road, Lincoln

Memorial Day

When:

11:00 a.m.

Where: 360 Fair Lane, Placerville

For people who still need to do last minute grocery shopping, there will be plenty of stores open. But, Costco is closed on Memorial Day, so make sure to make that Costco run for the day the weekend before.

Here is a list of businesses that will be open and closed during the holiday:

Closed for the Day:

Costco

Safeway’s Pharmacy

Government Offices

Banks

Libraries

Different Hours:

Kohl’s - closes at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

Normal Hours of Operation: