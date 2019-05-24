SACRAMENTO, Calif —
Whether it's through barbecues or visiting service men and women's graves in a cemetery, everyone has their own way of commemorating and honoring the men and woman who served in the United States military.
Across the Sacramento region, there are several organized parades and ceremonies:
Shaun Dillon for Sacramento County Supervisor 2020 contingent in the North Highlands Memorial Day Parade
When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: McClellan Park, 5601 Watt Ave., North Highlands
Parade route: Southbound Watt Ave, Starting I Street to A Street
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Ln., Sacramento
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 9240 Survey Rd, Elk Grove
Rio Vista Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When:
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where:
1 Main St., Rio Vista
7th Street to City Hall
Acacia Park Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony
When:
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Where:
801 Scenic Drive, Modesto
When:
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where:
525 N Center Dr., Stockton
The Great Memorial Day BBQ & Veteran Tribute
When:
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where:
Wise Villa Winery 4200 Wise Road, Lincoln
When:
11:00 a.m.
Where: 360 Fair Lane, Placerville
For people who still need to do last minute grocery shopping, there will be plenty of stores open. But, Costco is closed on Memorial Day, so make sure to make that Costco run for the day the weekend before.
Here is a list of businesses that will be open and closed during the holiday:
Closed for the Day:
- Costco
- Safeway’s Pharmacy
- Government Offices
- Banks
- Libraries
Different Hours:
- Kohl’s - closes at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
Normal Hours of Operation: