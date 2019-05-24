SACRAMENTO, Calif —

Whether it's through barbecues or visiting service men and women's graves in a cemetery, everyone has their own way of celebrating and honoring the men and woman who served in the United States military.

Across the Sacramento region there are several organized parades and ceremonies:

Shaun Dillon for Sacramento County Supervisor 2020 contingent in the North Highlands Memorial Day Parade

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: McClellan Park, 5601 Watt Ave., North Highlands

Parade route: Southbound Watt Ave, Starting I Street to A Street

Memorial Day Service

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, Calif. 95841, California

Walk for Veterans

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 9240 Survey Rd, Elk Grove, Calif. 95624

Rio Vista Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where:

1 Main St Rio Vista, Calif.A 94571

7th Street to City Hall

Acacia Park Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony

When:

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Where:

801 Scenic Drive Modesto, CA 95350

Memorial Day Tribute

When:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where:

525 N Center Dr Stockton, California

The Great Memorial Day BBQ & Veteran Tribute

When:

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where:

Wise Villa Winery 4200 Wise Road Lincoln, Calif. 95648

Memorial Day

When:

11:00 a.m.

Where: 360 Fair Lane, Placerville

For those of you who are still needing to do last minute shopping for your Memorial Day celebration, here is a list of businesses that will be open during the holiday.

Closed for the Day:

Different Hours:

Kohl’s - closes at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

Normal Hours of Operation: