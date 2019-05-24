SACRAMENTO, Calif —
Whether it's through barbecues or visiting service men and women's graves in a cemetery, everyone has their own way of celebrating and honoring the men and woman who served in the United States military.
Across the Sacramento region there are several organized parades and ceremonies:
Shaun Dillon for Sacramento County Supervisor 2020 contingent in the North Highlands Memorial Day Parade
When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: McClellan Park, 5601 Watt Ave., North Highlands
Parade route: Southbound Watt Ave, Starting I Street to A Street
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, Calif. 95841, California
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 9240 Survey Rd, Elk Grove, Calif. 95624
Rio Vista Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When:
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where:
1 Main St Rio Vista, Calif.A 94571
7th Street to City Hall
Acacia Park Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony
When:
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Where:
801 Scenic Drive Modesto, CA 95350
When:
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where:
525 N Center Dr Stockton, California
The Great Memorial Day BBQ & Veteran Tribute
When:
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where:
Wise Villa Winery 4200 Wise Road Lincoln, Calif. 95648
When:
11:00 a.m.
Where: 360 Fair Lane, Placerville
For those of you who are still needing to do last minute shopping for your Memorial Day celebration, here is a list of businesses that will be open during the holiday.
Closed for the Day:
Different Hours:
- Kohl’s - closes at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
Normal Hours of Operation: