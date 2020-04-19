NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — It's been a long road for Joe and Stephanie McFarland as they have worked to adopt their three daughters, ages four, seven and nine. It seemed the COVID-19 restrictions would put another hold on this plan while they awaited a court hearing to finalize the adoption. But with help from neighbors, family and a local judge, they were able to make the event a community affair.

Honorable Melissa Dykman, a Newaygo County judge, looked over the McFarland's case and finalized the adoption without a formal hearing.

Knowing that their girls wouldn't see their official courtroom date, the McFarland's wanted to do something special to commemorate the milestone and gathered dozens of friends and community members for a surprise in-vehicle parade at Resonate Church.

"It was awesome," said the oldest daughter, as parents request her name not be released.

To Joe and Stephanie's surprise, Judge Dykman was also in attendance and held a short ceremony in the church parking lot, congratulating the family.

"It’s such a privilege for me to be apart of the adoption process. It’s the best part of my job...It’s my pleasure to tell you that as of April 14, 2020, your adoption was finalized," Dykman said.

Stephanie wiped tears away from her face during the speech.

"So many happy tears," she said. "Total finalization. It just added to the finalization. It’s a lot better than a piece of paper in the mail."

The family donned matching shirts with their adoption date on it. Along with names like mom, dad and daughter on the sleeves, the shoulder of the shirts read "peace out foster care," with a peace sign symbol.

The McFarlands stood in a line and waived to cars as they passed, holding signs and balloons as a sign of congratulations.

"All the way up to my 92-year-old grandma came today," Stephanie said, noting that the girls' school teachers were also in attendance.

The group kept safe distance amid COVID-19 restrictions, but the family said the love could be felt.

"It's so hard not to give out hugs," Stephanie joked.

The family will continue onto more milestones, like caring for their new dog Moose and continuing to take new adventures together.

"It was a long journey, but it just ended the way it was supposed to," Stephanie said.

