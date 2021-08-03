Favorite restaurants for takeout in Sacramento | You Tell Us

Our viewers shared with us their favorite places to order takeout.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the last year, restaurants have pivoted from in-person dining and live events to outdoor tents and delivery.

And these days, social media has made it easy to find a place with good takeout with the trending hashtag #TakeOutTuesday. This popular hashtag is used so people can share some of their favorite restaurants to order delicious takeout. We asked the ABC10 viewers to share names of their favorite places to order takeout from and just like these restaurants, you delivered.

Burger Junction

Burger Junction is a staple in the Sacramento community. Not only does this place offer cheeseburgers, avocado burgers, and bacon burgers, but it has fish and chicken sandwiches, as well. Plus, every Saturday come by and check out cruisers at their Florin Fat-Fender's Cruise Day.

The House of Authentic Ingredients (THAI)

Located in East Sacramento, The House of Authentic Ingredients (THAI) has an easy and convenient delivery system. Offering lunch, dinner and even brunch options, there's not a bad time to order Thai food from here. Want to get out of the house? THAI also has outdoor dining available by reservation.

CAP's Pizza

CAP's Pizza just celebrated four years in the Sacramento community this February. With the option to build your own pizza, it's no wonder why CAP's Pizza is on the list. Want to try something different but don't feel like building your own? Check out the Ridonkulous BBQ Pizza or the Blazin' Buffalo.

Mimosa House

Alysia's breakfast choice is one of the most well known places to grab a glass of bubbly, the Mimosa House. This place offers over 100 different flavor combinations, community table drinks, bottle service and individual table sparklers. Plus, COVID-19 hasn't stopped Mimosa House from serving the delicious morning beverage to Sacramento. Order takeout for their delicious breakfast items and mimosas through their website.

Kados Asian Grill Food Truck

Technically, it's a food truck, but with its unique menu and history, we couldn't leave it off the list. Owner Dawn Kado grew up eating delicious food made from post-war Japanese/American and Hawaiian recipes. The foods that you taste from Kados Asian Grill food truck are from these recipes she learned as a child. And even though it's a food truck, you can still order online in advance to make sure your food is ready to go here.

