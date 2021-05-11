First grader is flying high with his online business

"One day my mom told me to start a business during coronavirus. I made this cool plane, but I wanted to turn it into a kit," said the kidpreneur.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 7-year-old was quite busy around the house when the pandemic started. His mother told him, "You have to do something."

Boy, oh boy did he! And they've been flying high ever since. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Meet 7-year-old Nicholas Bubeck. He's quite active, so...

A plane kit! Well, what makes this kit special?

"My plane is cool because they have these cool boosters to blast off. It has this cool clip where you can clip a picture on. They also have these cool wheels to blast off and land," said Bubeck.

Why a plane? Does he love them?

"I just don't love planes, I love traveling. Some people can't travel right now, so I want them to imagine where they want to travel all around the world," said Bubeck.

Hmmm, I'm imagining.

But that's not all. When Nicholas started his plane kit business he wanted to give back. And he does that with his Kits for Kids Program.

"The Kids for Kits Program gives three kits to kids' parents who treat COVID," said Bubeck.

In other words, he gives back to essential workers.

"This is my kit. I have three kinds of kits. I have a color kit, decorated kit, and also a birthday kit," said Bubeck.

Pump the brakes. He's not done yet.

"One dollar of every sale goes to the Triple Heart Foundation. The Triple Heart Foundation gives books to the NICU. And I was in the NICU too, and it helped me a lot," said Bubeck.

So now that Nicholas has blasted off and is flying high, what does he have to say?

"I'm crushing it," said Bubeck.

We agree Nicholas. You are crushing it, and we wish you much success.