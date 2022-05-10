'24 Hour Kitchens' | Shared commercial kitchen concept opening in Folsom

Cookies, cakes and cupcakes, oh my! A new business is coming to Folsom and it’s a sweet idea.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all chefs, caterers, bakers and entrepreneurs! Folsom has a sweet idea coming to town... a former bakery is in the process of being converted to a shared commercial kitchen named, “24 Hour Kitchens.”

24 Hour Kitchens is the concept of shared kitchen rental spaces specializing in renting out kitchen and prep stations to chefs, caterers, entrepreneurs, meal prep chefs, bakers and more, according to the business’ website.

The idea comes from Back Bistro restaurant owners Jeff and Gail Back.

“We know how hard and how expensive it is to open a restaurant. 24 Hour Kitchens is a place that will grow the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Jeff Back. “Our new business idea 24 Hour Kitchens has come about through a lot of research and through our own trials and tribulations of owning a restaurant for almost 15 years.”

The new business will take over a space once occupied by Willow Café & Sweetery located at 13405 Folsom Blvd., Suite 910.

The concept will provide 24/7 access to the kitchen facility, which is rented by the hour. Clients can book their time online and up to three months in advance.

“We differ from a few other concepts out there because we are not leasing space monthly or yearly nor are we acting like a ghost kitchen with food drivers coming in and out. There are no monthly commitments, rent, utilities, cleaning supplies or extra charges,” said Back.

The Folsom facility will be bakery focused and include four large convection ovens, three bakery stations, a cold prep area, and dry and cold storage for equipment and ingredients.

There is a $250 deposit required to cover any damages or time outside of the clients' scheduled time. There are also hourly rates as well as pre-paid discounted plans for chefs and entrepreneurs, according to Back.

The Folsom facility is the first of its kind to come in Sacramento and is expected to open this month.

24 Hour Kitchens will also have another location at Fair Oaks Pointe, expected to open in November.

“We will take pride in offering very clean spaces and a hospitality focused approach to our clients,” said Back. “Our goal is to facilitate the food and entrepreneurial spirit and to enhance the Sacramento food scene by providing startups with a place to grow their brand."

