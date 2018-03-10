Did you know Oct. 4 is National Taco Day? Whether you want to celebrate that day or just start your day off right, here's an easy taco recipe worth trying out.

Ingredients:

  • 2 corn tortillas
  • 2 eggs
  • Coconut oil spray
  • 1 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
  • ¼ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 tbsp almonds, slivered
  • Cholula to taste

Directions:

  • In a small bowl, whisk together eggs.
  • Spray a non-stick pan with coconut oil.
  • Place eggs in hot pan, begin to lightly scramble, add spinach, basil and tomatoes.
  • Add almonds if desired.
  • To serve, split egg scramble between 2 warmed tortillas.
  • Drizzle hot sauce to taste.

