Try this apple baked oatmeal recipe for a filling fall breakfast | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

These Baked Apple Oatmeal Cups make a healthy and filling breakfast and are full of benefits.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These Baked Apple Oatmeal Cups make a healthy and filling breakfast that can be meal-prepped ahead of time. They're full of health benefits from the apples and oats. They'll last in the fridge for up to 5 days. I love adding a little peanut butter on top.

Ingredients

2 cups Oats (gluten-free if needed)

1¼ cups Cashew Milk (or other plant-based milk)

1 cup Apples (chopped, small cubes)

1/2 cup Apple Sauce (I use unsweetened)

2 tbsp Ground Flaxseed

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

2 tbsp Date Syrup (maple syrup works too)

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1/4-1/2 tsp Salt (optional - I dont use it, but I know some people like a little saltiness)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 F and line or oil a muffin tin for 12 muffins. Add the ground flax to the 2 cups of milk mix together and set aside. In a large bowl, add the oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt (if using) and mix together. Then, add in apple sauce, milk+flax mixture, date syrup, vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Stir until everything is combined. Then fold in apples

Transfer the mixture to the muffin tin. They don't rise much. Bake in the oven for about 25 minutes. Check with a toothpick to make sure it comes out clean. If it's not, go for another few minutes. Allow it to cool for just at least 10 minutes before eating. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 4-5 days.

