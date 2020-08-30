Apple Hill reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several orchards opened their doors Saturday with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

CAMINO, Calif. — Apple Hill is slowly reopening as fall approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on.

The official website for Apple Hill Growers says "facilities will look and feel different this year as we implement protocols in accordance with California Industry Guidance for COVID-19 operations." The organization is asking visitors to limit their groups to household members only.

"We are making sure that our facilities are set up to allow for appropriate social distancing in all areas, including additional sanitation measures, requiring employees wear protective masks, and offering safe payment options."

Several orchards opened their doors Saturday with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

If you're wondering what measures Rainbow Orchards has put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it's simple: no mask, no donuts.

"Respecting all federal, state, and county COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of our staff, our visitors, and our community, protocols will include social distancing both indoors and outdoors, mandatory face covering for all staff and visitors, additional sanitation measures, and safe payment options," Rainbow Orchards' website says.

The orchard will also be open Aug. 30 and resume daily operations on Sept. 4.

Apple Ridge Farms is open for the 2020 season as well. It will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

"Patrons will find greater access to hand sanitizer stations, personal distancing guidelines applied to all indoor queue areas, and more frequent sanitizing of dining and seating surfaces. Our staff members will be dressed in the latest fashion of P.P.E. including masks and face shields," according to Apple Ridge's website.

For a complete list of farms and wineries currently open in Apple Hill, click here.

