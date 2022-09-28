Beer shortage? Here's what local brewers are saying

From toilet paper and gas shortages to sriracha and baby formula shortages, is beer next on the list?

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Global shortages continue to impact companies all over the world and the next shortage could involve beer.

Breweries, big and small, are feeling the pressure of supply chain issues and raw materials skyrocketing in price.

It’s no secret that it has been extremely difficult to get carbon dioxide (CO2) which is essential in the beer making process. CO2 is used to carbonate beer and keep oxidation from ruining batches of beer.

The shortage of CO2 could result in some of your favorite beers to increase in price or even be out of stock.

“We are pretty small, so far we have been able to adapt. We were dead in the water without CO2 for about a week in August,” says Dunloe Brewing Company owner, Brennan Fleming. “That might happen again in a week or so, my tanks down to a quarter full. Everything is more expensive and harder to get on time.”

ABC10 spoke with several local beer owners and found that many have struggled to receive their scheduled deliveries. Ken Anthony, owner of Device Brewing Company in Sacramento, mentioned he has a total of seven tanks that need to be filled.

Breweries are also experiencing issues with malted barley, aluminum cans and freight.

Will Pritchard, owner of Amador Brewing Company in Plymouth told ABC10, “Freight is more than double what it was before COVID, and we bring in a lot of different supply materials. Malted barley, which is the main ingredient in beer by weight, after water, is up almost 50% since 2020. Aluminum can prices have gone up 30% in the past two years.”

Some beer makers find it challenging to navigate all the cost increases in the competitive beer market. Several companies worry about what additional costs they could pass on to customers without losing them.

“Personally, I think this is purely speculation and beer isn’t going anywhere. Yes, raw materials have sky rocketed in price. Yes, CO2 has come with a higher price tag based on the shortage. Yes, supply chain and freight costs are a mess. However, I believe those that want good beer are willing to pay for it,” said Andrew Mohsenzadegan of Flatland Brewing Co. in Elk Grove.

While some brewery owners believe a potential beer shortage is in the future, others believe beer is not going anywhere.

A few brewer have mentioned they have not seen any shortages on the west coast but are aware of issues in the east abut a plant contamination.

Erik Schmid owner of Red Bus Brewing Company in Folsom says, “In talking to my bulk supplier last week, he indicated they are back to 100%. I may not be the guy in the ‘know’ for all of it, but I think it was a bit over blown.”

They say it is a growing concern, but that it is also out of their hands.

