Here's where to find the best Cinco de Mayo deals in California

If you're looking for some good food and you're not entirely interested in paying full price, here's where you'll find the deals.

CALIFORNIA, USA — If you're looking for a good deal on some tacos, burritos or even drinks, you'll probably be able to find it on Cinco de Mayo.

While the holiday commemorates the Battle of Puebla, it also serves as a commemoration of Mexican culture. To that end, many restaurants and shops hold specials to mark the day.

You can find many of the unique deals locally, but some of the larger chain restaurants also like to get in on the celebration. Whether you live in Roseville, Modesto, Stockton, or Sacramento, you'll more than likely have a Taco Bell, El Pollo Loco, or Chipotle near you to cash in on a deal.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering five Tacos al Carbon for the price of two on Cinco de Mayo. You'll need the coupon to cash in on the deal, which you can find HERE.

You can also score a free bottle of Tapatio sauce when you place an order for pickup, curbside or delivery through the app or online site.

Chipotle

The big deal at Chipotle is a digital BOGO offer, but there's a catch. You have to pass a test.

The test is called Chipotle IQ, an iteration of the brand's trivia game that quizzes people on sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts. Each day this week, Chipotle will give BOGO offers to the first 50,000 fans who answer 10 Chipotle IQ questions correctly.

However, if you don't make the cut, you can still get entered to win one of a hundred $500 Chipotle gift cards

On Cinco de Mayo, you'll get a few extra shots at the gift card offer. Chipotle will be giving away five more $500 gift cards on its Instagram page. The cards go to the last five people to write "last" on Chipotle's Cinco de Mayo post before 5:55 p.m.

Chili's

Cinco de Mayo means $5 specials all day.

The restaurant will be offering $5 deals on drinks that include their Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita, and select draft imports.

Taco Bell

So, this deal is not on Cinco De Mayo. It actually ends a literal minute before Cinco de Mayo, but it's still free.

Taco Bell is reigning in the new lunar phase with a free crunchy taco on May 4. Generally speaking, that will be between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. either in-store or all day through the app or online orders.

The deal is for select locations, so check with your local store for availability.