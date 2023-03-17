x
Here's how to make healthier wild-blueberry muffins | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

These muffins are oil-free and sweetened without any refined sugars.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These oil-free wild blueberry muffins are a healthy alternative to most blueberry muffins found at the coffee shop or grocery store. These muffins are oil-free and sweetened without any refined sugars.

Ingredients

2 cups Flour (all purpose, whole wheat, spelt)

½ cup Rolled Oats

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

3 tbsp Chia Seeds

½ cup Water

½ cup Apple Sauce

¼ cup Cashew Milk (or other plant-based milk)

3 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

6 tbsp Maple Syrup (or date syrup)

1 cup Wild Blueberries (i use frozen)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F

In a small/medium bowl, first mix the chia seeds and water together. Then add the rest of the wet ingredients to the bowl. In a larger bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl and mix all together. This is a thick batter, but if it's too hard to mix together then add a little more cashew milk (or whatever milk you're using) then fold in the wild blueberries.

Add the mixture to a greased muffin tin. If you want them on the bigger side, fill all the way to the top. For smaller muffins add less batter to each. Bake for 23-25 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.

