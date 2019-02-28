Attention chocolate lovers, your dream job might have just opened up.

Chocolate Tasters are wanted for Mondelez International, the company that makes Cadbury and Oreo.

Taste testers will be paid to carefully examine and eat new products before they hit the market.

TribLive reports the pay comes out to about $14 an hour.

Chocolate testers will work in a team of about 11 other testers and a panel leader to talk about new products Mondelez is developing.

Mondelez says chocolate testers do not need to have previous experience and they will provide full training to develop their taste buds.

If you're interested in the details, you can visit the company's website here.

Of course there's a catch. There's always one right?

The position was listed as only part-time and employees would need to relocate to the U.K. On its employment page, the company is upfront and says that it expects a lot of applicants for the position, so if you don't hear back within 14 days - consider yourself not hired.