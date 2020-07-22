Cheez-It, House Wine team up again for 2nd annual pairing box

This year's combination is Cheez-It White Cheddar and House Wine Rosé.

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready to "rosé all day" for the upcoming National Cheese and Wine Day.

To celebrate the unofficial holiday on July 25, Cheez-It and House Wine are providing a two-in-one limited edition box. This year's combination is Cheez-It White Cheddar and House Wine Rosé.

"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It, in a press release.

The two companies debuted their pairing options last summer with Cheez-It Original and House Wine Original Blend.

The box will be available online for $29.99 at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23.