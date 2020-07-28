National Chicken Wing Day in California | Here's where to fly for the BOGO deals

Free is arguably the best flavor for chicken wings.

CALIFORNIA, USA — There's no need to pay full price for a plate of chicken wings on National Chicken Wing Day, Wednesday, July 29.

Chicken wing titans like Wingstop and Buffalo Wild Wings are going all the way with their celebrations for National Chicken Wing Day. Many are touting free wings for the big day.

Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto, you likely have one of these eateries near you.

Here's where to find the best deals for National Chicken Wing Day.

Wingstop

The chicken wing titan is informally rebranding the big day as Wingstop Wing Day and offering five free wings with any wing purchase. If you're ordering online, you just need to use the code "5FreeWings."

The restaurant chain is also throwing a 24-hour "summer festival" live stream featuring a lineup of DJ's. More information is available HERE.

Festivals never gave you free wings but we will! July 29th, cop your five free wings with any wing purchase from https://t.co/tTrsJLJEz2!



Likely the only festival happening this summer, and giving out free wings is #WingstopWingDay https://t.co/XArnfoAiQ6 pic.twitter.com/Xiv7DaJ66J — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) July 21, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings

Not to be outdone, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a total of six free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. This includes boneless and traditional.

To get the deal, you have to order for dine-in or by phone for pick up at your local Buffalo Wild Wings on July 29.

Hooters

Hooters is offering 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings on July 29. The deal is good for dine-in only.

For more information, click HERE.

Applebee's

If you don't feel like dining in or leaving your home, Applebee's has a deal that could fit your need for chicken wings.

The restaurant chain is offering a Buy One, Get One Free deal on to-go or delivery orders for their chicken wings. The deal is only for online orders placed at Applebees.com or their mobile app. Use the code "WINGDAY" at checkout.

Tomorrow only! Buy One, Get One FREE Chicken Wings on Applebee's To Go with code WINGDAY. Choose bone-in or boneless smothered in any of our three delicious flavors. pic.twitter.com/DtnljnbIOB — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) July 28, 2020

