Chick-fil-A warns of undeclared allergen in some products

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A major fast-food chicken company is warning its patrons of an undeclared allergen in some of its products - and vowing to fix the problem.

Chick-fil-A announced on its website that a supplier issue led to an undeclared dairy allergen making it into some of the chicken items the restaurant sells.

The announcement specifies that the undeclared allergen is specifically in the recipe for its grilled filets and grilled nuggets.

The restaurant said that, as soon as it learned of the unintentional addition, it took steps to notify guests.

"We are actively working with the supplier so this doesn't happen again and to ensure the allergen is removed," the company said.

The Atlanta-based company also apologized for the mix-up, adding that its priority is to make sure impacted guests can "enjoy these products again soon."