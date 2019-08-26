Ice cream may be the unofficial food of summer, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it come fall.

Even if you aren't in the mood to eat icy treats as often when the leaves change and the temperature dips, you can still enjoy ice cream as you curl up in the comfort of your own home.

Dairy Queen is kicking off fall with a line of limited edition candles that smell like your favorite Blizzard treats. Scents include Snickers, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Heath Caramel Brownie, Pumpkin Pie and Harvest Berry Pie. Candles are available while supplies last here.

Dairy Queen's fall menu includes Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard treats.

