Delicious Mother's Day recipes from Chef Eric Wells

From appetizers to desserts, here are three great Mother's Day recipes

CLEVELAND — Looking for last-minute Mother's Day food ideas? Chef Eric Wells, of Skye La Rae's Culinary Services has some great recipes for you that are quick and easy for the perfect meal. See below for the recipes!

Spinach, Sundried Tomato and Goat Cheese Frittata

12 large eggs

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup fresh baby spinach, chopped

4 ounces sundried tomatoes, cut into strips

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Fresh basil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk eggs and milk in a large bowl. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, heat a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add butter and olive oil; heat until butter melts. Add eggs and stir vigorously with rubber spatula. Cook eggs until edges begin pulling away from the pan, about 5 minutes.

Add spinach, sundried tomatoes and goat cheese to the egg mixture. Place frittata in oven and bake until set, about 16 minutes.

Remove frittata. Gently slide the frittata out of the skillet onto a cutting board and cover loosely with foil to rest for about 5 minutes. Using a pizza cutter, slice the frittata into 12 wedges. Garnish with basil.

Mini Crab Cakes with Thai Chili Aioli

2 -16oz. cans claw crab meat

½ cup chive cream cheese

½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine crab meat, cream cheese, breadcrumbs, Old Bay and salt in a large bowl. Mix well. Roll crab mixture into 1 inch balls. Place the crab balls on a parchment lined sheet pan. Bake crab cakes until golden, about 16 minutes. Remove sheet pan from oven and set aside (do not touch crab cakes for about 5 minutes). Serve topped with Thai Chili Aioli.

Thai Chili Aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup Thai Chili sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Combine the ingredients in a medium bowl.

Individual Cheesecakes

2 cups ground vanilla wafer cookies or shortbread cookies (about 10 ounces)

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

4 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter custard cups. Toss ground cookies with melted butter in medium bowl to blend. Press 3 tablespoons cookie mixture evenly onto bottom of each prepared cup; reserve remaining cookie mixture.

Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in large bowl until fluffy, occasionally scraping down sides of bowl, about 1 minute. Add eggs and yolks 1 at a time, blending well after each addition. Divide batter equally among custard cups. Sprinkle reserved cookie mixture evenly atop batter. Place cups in large roasting pan. Add enough hot water to pan to reach halfway up sides of cups.

Bake until cheesecakes are set in center, about 45 minutes. Remove cheesecakes from water bath. Cool completely. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Keep refrigerated.)

Serve with a variety of toppings like caramel and walnuts or strawberries or blueberries or chocolate.