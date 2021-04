Well, it's definitely a concept.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new menu item at Disneyland is creating quite the buzz.

The most magical place on Earth is selling a pickle corn dog they say is fried to perfection. It also has a side of peanut butter.

We don't really know why it comes with peanut butter. But, many on social media who have tried it say it's really good.

So, if you're planning your next vacation to Disneyland and want to stop for a bite to eat, that's an option for you.