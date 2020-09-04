SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hot cross buns, prime rib, lamb shanks, and short rib could be on the menu, if you celebrate Easter in Sacramento.

Despite a stay-at-home order across the state and county, local restaurants are still putting together an Easter menu that's built to-go.

If you'd like to take break from cooking and let one of these talented Sacramento chefs handle the holiday, here is where you can place your order:

Mimosa House

Mimosa House is located at 5641 J Street, and averages a 3-1/2 star rating from more than 1,000 Yelp reviews.

They're sporting a variety of DIY brunch bags that you can pre-order for Easter, but you'll have place your order by Friday at noon. All you have to do is call the restaurant to place an order and time to pick up the food.

For a full menu, click HERE.

Riverside Clubhouse

Riverside Clubhouse is located at 2633 Riverside Blvd, and averages a 3-1/2 star Yelp rating from more than 500 reviewers.

Their take-and-bake Easter bundle lets you pick and choose between their Airline Style Turkey Breast and Honey Glazed Applewood Smoked Ham. You'll be able to pair that main course with some orders of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

For a full menu, click HERE.

Sienna Restaurants

Sienna Restaurant is located at Capitol Garage on 1500 K Street, and averages a 4-star rating from Yelp with nearly 400 reviews.

The restaurants has an extravagant Easter family meal with Prime Rib and a choice of the following sides:

Mashed potatoes or twice baked potatoes

Green beans almondine or grilled asparagus

Sienna Salad or Caesar Salad

House made cheesecake

In order to get the meal, you'll have to make a pre-order by Thursday April 9.

Ettore's Bakery & Cafe

Ettore's Bakery & Cafe is located at 2376 Fair Oaks Boulevard, and averages a 4-star Yelp rating with more than 1,400 reviews.

Ettore's has a full take-home holiday menu for Easter. Whether your tastes lean savory or sweet, the restaurant will have you covered with Honey-Glazed Ham, Hot Cross Buns, and cookies.

For a full menu, click HERE.

Hawks Provisions and Public House

Hawks Provisions and Public House is located at 1525 Alhambra Boulevard and averages a 4-star rating with nearly 400 Yelp reviews.

Pre-orders will go through April 10, with a pick up on April 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawks is offering a wide range of brunch and dinner options ranging from an Easter Quiche Lorraine to their Hawks Slow Roasted Short Ribs.

For the full menu, click HERE.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 is located at 1689 Arden Way in Ste. 1065, and averages a 4-star rating from more than 1,300 Yelp reviews.

You'll have to call to pre-order a meal. Pick up will be available starting April 10 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Entrees include a choice between a Glazed Spiral Ham Dinner or a Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin. Dinners will be chilled and can be warmed at home.

For more information and the full signs, click HERE.

Zocalo

Zocalo has two locations, one at 1801 Capitol Avenue and one at 466 Howe Avenue. The Zocalo in Midtown averages a 4-star rating with more than 2,000 yelp reviews and the Howe Avenue location has a 4-1/2 star rating with about 500 reviews.

The restaurants are offering meals for groups of two or four. You'll have to pre-order the Brunch Bar, Taco Bar, or the Enchilada Bar for pick up on April 12.

For the full menu, click HERE.

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co. is located at 1630 S Street, and averages a 4-star rating with more than 1,000 Yelp reviews.

The restaurant is taking pre-orders until Thursday with pick ups on April 11. The restaurant has an Easter Dinner menu with options for Lamb Shank and Short Rib. An Easter Brunch menu is also available with frittatas, casseroles, sausage links, pastry bars, and bread pudding.

For a full menu, click HERE.

Taylor's Kitchen

Taylor's Kitchen is located at 2924 Freeport Blvd, and averages a 4-star rating with about 250 Yelp reviews.

The restaurant is taking orders for Easter Sunday and is providing both brunch and dinner options. You can choose an Easter dinner with either a roasted leg of lamb, grilled tri-tip, or honey glazed ham. For brunch, you're choices will include a breakfast sausage quiche, vegetable quiche, or buttermilk biscuits and gravy.

For the full menu, click HERE.

