Try this easy 'Buddha Bowl' recipe to increase superfood intake | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Buddha Bowls have been trending on social media for a couple of years now, and why shouldn't they be when they're delicious, healthy and easy to customize to your liking. For me, there's 6 things I like to focus on when putting a buddha bowl together.
-leafy greens (I used kale for this one)
-whole grains (I have quinoa but rice or farro would work great too)
-plant protein (beans, lentils, tofu or tempeh)
-veggies
-nuts and seeds (optional but gives it a crunch and a healthy fat)
-dressing or sauce of choice (recipe below for the one I like to use)
I love using this tahini ginger dressing for a buddha bowl, but you can use any dressing or sauce you like.
Tahini Ginger Dressing Recipe
Ingredients
¼ cup Tahini
1 inch Fresh Ginger
¼ cup Water
2 Dates (pitted, or 1-2 tbsp maple syrup)
2 Garlic Cloves
1 tbsp Tamari
1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
Instructions
Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
If you're using dates for sweetener and they're on the harder side make sure to soak them in warm water while you get the other ingredients ready so they soften up. If you would like a thinner consistency just add more water. Make sure to taste it before serving to see if you need to adjust any of the ingredients. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 3-5 days.
