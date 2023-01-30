Try this easy 'Buddha Bowl' recipe to increase superfood intake | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddha Bowls have been trending on social media for a couple of years now, and why shouldn't they be when they're delicious, healthy and easy to customize to your liking. For me, there's 6 things I like to focus on when putting a buddha bowl together.



-leafy greens (I used kale for this one)

-whole grains (I have quinoa but rice or farro would work great too)

-plant protein (beans, lentils, tofu or tempeh)

-veggies

-nuts and seeds (optional but gives it a crunch and a healthy fat)

-dressing or sauce of choice (recipe below for the one I like to use)



I love using this tahini ginger dressing for a buddha bowl, but you can use any dressing or sauce you like.