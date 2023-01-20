Try this easy date milk recipe as a dairy alternative | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Dates are full of iron, magnesium and other vitamins and minerals that our bodies need.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dates are one of the most nutritious fruits we can eat and this dairy-free date milk recipe is a healthy way to naturally sweeten things like coffee and oatmeal.

The majority of Americans do not get the recommended amount of fruit each day and they're missing out on a lot of nutrients. Dates are full of iron, magnesium and other vitamins and minerals that our bodies need.

This date milk is not only delicious, but a healthy way to sweeten things like coffee, oatmeal or cereal. You can even use it to make chia pudding.

The recipe below can easily be doubled or tripled depending on how much you need at the time of making it.

Ingredients

1 cup Water

1 tbsp Cashew butter (or almond butter)

2-3 dates Dates (pitted)

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend on high. If your dates are hard, soak them in warm water for about an hour beforehand. If you have a nut allergy you can use 1 cup unsweetened soy milk instead of water and leave out the nut butters. Add to coffee, oatmeal and more!

