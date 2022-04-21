Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? This Texas-based job might be for you

Submissions are open for Favor’s CTO, offering $10,000 to discover the best tacos across Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Getting paid $10,000 to taste and review the best-tasting tacos across Texas?

Taco-bout the dream job. (Sorry, we couldn't resist).

Texas-based food delivery service, Favor, is hiring for a "Chief Taco Officer" (CTO) to travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.

As CTO, Favor will pay you $10,000 for the duration of your role – listed as the months of June and July – you'll get free food (obviously), accommodations, transportation, free Favor delivery for a year and "customized Favor swag."

Texans interested in becoming Favor's CTO will need to create a short video (one minute or less) telling them why you should be the Chief Taco Officer and why you’re excited about the opportunity, post the video to TikTok or Instagram Reels, tag @favor and use #FavorDreamJob.

Favor says your profile must be public in order to be considered.

Finally, you'll need to fill out an application form online and submit the link to your video.

Here is who Favor is looking for to be their Chief Taco Officer:

A savvy content creator: You know your way around Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter and aren’t shy about documenting and sharing your experiences.

An adventurous eater: Move over, bean and cheese. You've got a curious palate and are always up for trying something new.

A Texas resident over 21 years old: Pretty self-explanatory.

A day in the life as Favor's Chief Taco Officer

Favor said you'll drive across Texas, from city to city, spending two days in each. While there, you'll get tacos delivered by Favor from a variety of restaurants during at least two meal times (breakfast and lunch or dinner) and need to review and document your meals. You'll need to make a written journal entry and take photos and video to share with the Favor team.

Favor will provide all of your accommodations, including your hotel or Airbnb, your car, and wellness activities, the company said.