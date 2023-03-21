Here are a few foods to support a healthy brain | Healthy living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Proper nutrition is essential for our body including our brain. Making poor nutritional choices has shown to negatively affect our brain function. Here are 4 foods that will help boost your brain health.
- Green Leafy Vegetables. Kale, collards and spinach are full of vitamin K and E, folate and beta carotene all which are beneficial to the brain. Research has suggested that these foods may help slow cognitive decline
- Berries. All berries are great for the brain but especially blueberries. They've shown to help provide more oxygen and blood flow to the brain. One study even showed they could help improve brain function in people that already have cognitive impairment.
- Walnuts are a great source of omega-3s and DHA which have shown to be very beneficial for better brain health. Walnuts also help reduce inflammation which can help slow cognitive decline.
- Beets have shown to improve blood flow to the brain specifically to the frontal lobe of the brain, which is associated with higher level thinking and working memory.
