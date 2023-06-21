x
Patriotic fruit parfait recipe | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Check out these patriotic fruit parfaits for a light dessert.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re looking for a festive recipe to celebrate the Fourth of July, check out these patriotic fruit parfaits for a light dessert made with a dairy-free whip, white cake, blueberries, and strawberries. 

Ingredients

  • Strawberries (chopped) 
  • Blueberries
  • Whipped cream (I used dairy-free) 
  • White cake

Instructions

  1. These can be made in parfait cups or mason jars. Depending on the size you use will depend on how much of each ingredient you need. Any kind of white cake will work.

  2. In your parfait cup or jar, start with the cake as the bottom layer then top with the dairy-free whipped cream.

  3. Add the blueberries

  4. Add the strawberries

  5. Repeat the layers until you get to the very top and make the berries the topping. 

