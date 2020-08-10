Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season as candy sales wrap up

The annual sale of candy and magazines went completely virtual for the Girl Scouts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The girl scouts are wrapping up their fall sales of candies, nuts and magazines on Oct. 18, with just a couple of months until cookie season starts.

This season, the girls send out emails to friends and family with links to their personalized website with a video explaining the program. Buyers can then have the products delivered by mail or by the Girl Scout, socially distanced.

Ilse Luna, a program manager with the Girl Scout council in the Sacramento region, said this selling format is a preview of what cookie sales could be like in January.

"It is kind of a preview to what’s coming in cookies," Luna said. "You have to abide by any guidelines that your county is in, and we encourage girls to think outside of the box."

Girl Scout Claire Simon said she feels safe with the socially distant drop-offs of the fall product. Luna said the Sacramento council encourages the girls to wear masks and stay at least six feet apart from customers.

Simon said the fundraising projects have helped her improve her communication and entrepreneurial skills.

“I think what’s most helped me with fall products and cookie selling is communication with the customers and learning different business tactics,” Simon said.