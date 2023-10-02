A new restaurant from Guy Fieri is coming to Dallas 'soon'

The "Chicken Guy!" website confirms that their first Texas location will open in Dallas' Preston Hollow Village.

DALLAS — Forget the diners, drive-ins and dives. There's a new restaurant that'll be flocking to North Texas "soon."

The website for Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy!" restaurant confirms that they will open their first Texas location in Dallas' Preston Hollow Village. It will join other restaurants at the strip on Walnut Drive.

According to the chain's website, Chicken Guy! focuses specifically on "one-of-a-kind all-natural chicken tenders" and sauces created by the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

"Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture," the website reads.

So when will Chicken Guy! open in Dallas? Good question, but no solid answer. The webpage for the location only says "Coming Soon."

The Dallas restaurant will be one of 18 confirmed locations nationwide: 11 that are officially open and 7 currently working to open.

Guy Fieri co-owns Chicken Guy! with restaurateur Robert Earl, former CEO of Hard Rock Café and current founder/chairman of Planet Hollywood.

The chain's menu varies with each location, some including exclusive limit-edition "Big Bite" sandwiches.

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich Starting today, say 'OH YEAH' to our Limited Time Only Korean BBQ Big Bite Sandwich 😋 *Available for a Limited Time at Disney Springs and Winter Park locations ONLY Posted by Chicken Guy on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

While we all wait for the Chicken Guy! to open, Guy Fieri does have a literal Taco Joint at Arlington's Texas Live.

You can also click here for restaurants in Texas that Guy has visited for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."