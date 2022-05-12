'We will miss everyone' | Folsom's Hacienda Del Rio is closing its doors after more than 35 years

Chris Corda is the owner of the prominent restaurant. He's passing the torch to Michael Samson, a well-known business owner in Folsom.

FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most beloved restaurants in the Historic District is being sold to a well-known business owner.

Located at 702 Sutter Street, Hacienda Del Rio has brought great Mexican food and a family-fun atmosphere to Historic Folsom for over 35 years.

The restaurant’s webpage says, “We are closing Dec. 31. We will miss everyone.”

Chris Corda is the owner of the prominent restaurant. He's in the business for 40 years and has owned Hacienda Del Rio for more than 35 years.

In a heartfelt announcement posted to his social media, the owner wanted to ensure the community heard the news directly from him.

“All we can say is that it has been an absolute pleasure being here for 40 years. Serving this community and surrounding areas has been remarkable,” said Corda. “So many memories, friends, and stories have been made here in Folsom. We love you all, appreciate your support and hope you get a chance to visit with the Hacienda staff at least one more time before the end of the year.”

In the announcement, Corda said he would pass the torch to Michael Samson, a well-known business owner in Folsom who owns Plank Craft Kitchen and Bar, and previously owned Rock-N-Fire.

“Michael’s love for the restaurant industry, his vision for concepts, and his high energy level will be a perfect match for taking the Hacienda to the next level,” wrote Corda in the announcement.

Hacienda Del Rio will close its doors Saturday and will remain closed until the new owner is ready for re-opening.

