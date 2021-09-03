Healthier St. Patrick's Day shake | Meg Unprocessed

While those green St. Patrick's Day-themed milkshakes are so yummy, they aren't always the best for your health, but if you make your own, you control what's in it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With St. Patrick's Day closing in, green-themed foods are starting to pop up at fast food restaurants, including that green milkshake. But before you go out and get one let me tell you what's in it.

For starters, places tend to use high fructose corn syrup, which is not a good sweetener for our health. It is terrible for gut health, can cause inflammation and other health issues.

They also say they have natural flavorings, but they might not be natural at all and can contain a variety of chemical additives. Artificial dyes are usually used to get the green color.

There is a way that you can still enjoy one of these shakes without all of those additives by making it yourself. My recipe for a vegan St. Patrick's Day shake only contains ingredients that are good for your health.

Ingredients:

2 cups water or dairy-free milk

1 cup spinach

½ - ¾ cup fresh mint leaves (depending on how minty you like it!)

¼ cup cashews* (or use cashew or almond butter for easier blending)

6-8 dates

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy Make sure to taste it before you pour. If you need to add more mint or if you want it sweeter add more dates

*If you're allergic to nuts you can substitute the cashews for ½ of an avocado

