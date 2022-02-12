Here's an easy, healthier way to make the house smell good | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

This is a healthier alternative to most air fresheners and plug-ins since the majority of those have synthetic fragrances and have been linked to respiratory issues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Put some holiday cheer in the air with this natural air freshener. It costs very little to make and your home will smell so good in no time.

This is a healthier alternative to most air fresheners and plug-ins since the majority of those have synthetic fragrances and have been linked to respiratory issues.

All you need is orange peel and cinnamon for a delicious scent. Some other great add-ins are cranberries, apple peels or rosemary.

Ingredients

2-4 Orange Peels

2-4 Cinnamon Sticks

1-2 cups Cranberries



Instructions

In a large pot filled ¾ the way with water, add the orange peels, cinnamon sticks and cranberries, and any other add-ins.. Bring to a boil then simmer for 20-30 minutes. When you're done the house will smell great and you can use the leftover water for tea.

