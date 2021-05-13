Healthy eating on a budget | Meg Unprocessed

Healthy foods can be more expensive than some of the more processed ones, but it's not always true. Here are some tips for eating healthy on a budget.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Something I hear a lot is "Eating healthy is expensive!"

But when you've got a plan before shopping and are prepared with some money saving tips you'll still be able to eat healthy, even on a budget.

1. Buy in the bulk section

The bulk section not only offers savings on food, but it also helps reduce waste when you use reusable bags or storage containers.

You want to buy items that have a longer shelf life so you don’t risk anything going bad.

Some things that are great to buy in bulk are:

Dried beans

Lentils

Grains (quinoa, brown rice, oats)

Flours

Nuts and seeds

Dried fruit

2. Shop at farmers markets or buy 'in-season' produce

Produce that’s ‘in-season’ tends to be cheaper because there’s an abundance of it and they need to sell it. Usually, these items are displayed front and center in the produce section of the grocery store.

Farmers markets also can be less expensive than the grocery store so if you have one near you, I highly recommend going.

To really save some dollars at the farmers market, go closer to closing time. This is when farmers will discount whatever they have left because it’s easier for them to sell than pack it back up.

Also, if you buy a lot of items, farmers will usually give you a deal, like five items for $10. If you don’t see a sign saying it, always ask if they will do this. It never hurts to ask!

3. Cut back on meat and eat more plant protein

Not only is meat not always great for your health, but it can also hurt your bank account. When you eat less meat, you also save money.

Replace it with healthier and cheaper proteins like legumes, nuts and seeds. Your body gets more than just protein from these cleaner sources. You’ll also be cutting out the saturated fat and excess cholesterol when you don’t eat meat, which is another check mark for good health.

4. Buy frozen produce

There is a myth that frozen produce isn’t as nutritious as fresh, but this simply isn't true.

Most of the time frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious if not more because they’re picked at their prime before being frozen.

Frozen produce can also make things a lot easier. There’s no washing, chopping or peeling required. Plus, they’ll last longer so you don’t have to worry about using it up quickly.