Healthy snack swaps | Meg Unprocessed

SACRAMENTO, Calif — When it comes to making improvements in your health and diet, taking baby steps can be really helpful. Today I'm sharing some healthy swaps for snacks.

Of course, making your own snacks are the healthiest option, but when in a pinch and you're looking to just buy something at the store, these are the snacks I recommend.

When you're craving something salty, popcorn is a great option. Not all popcorn is the same so make sure to check the ingredients. It's always best to buy organic popcorn when you can because corn is sprayed with a lot of pesticides and most of the corn is genetically modified (GMO). I like the brand Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn as it's made with organic corn, extra virgin coconut oil and salt.

Now, you don't have to give up chips completely. There are better alternatives to the mainstream chips that people grew up on. Again, checking the ingredients is key. Most of the mainstream chips have ingredients and chemicals in them that literally make you want to eat more of them.

Some of my favorite better options are Late July tortilla chips as they don't contain any added sugars, artificial flavors or colors and have zero preservatives. Cauliflower chips by From The Ground Up is also a good alternative as it's made with a veggie blend.

Crackers are another snack that you don't necessarily need to cut out completely, just pick better options. From The Ground Up makes crackers made from butternut squash and other veggies. I also really like Simple Mills crackers as they're gluten-free and made with simple ingredients.

If you want to make your snacks even healthier, trade your chips and crackers for veggies! Jicama makes a great dipping option and you can even buy them pre-chopped into sticks at the grocery. They're also full of prebiotic fiber, which helps feed the good bacteria in our gut. Jicama is also 85% water so it will keep you hydrated.

I also like to pair my veggies with hummus because it's a healthy dip that you can either make yourself or buy at the store. It's full of plant-protein and healthy fiber.

I hope these tips help you when choosing a healthier snack option!