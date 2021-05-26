RECIPE: Healthy strawberry lemon slushy | Meg Unprocessed

A slushy is a great way to beat the summer heat and this recipe takes out all the added sugars from artificial ingredients.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the best drinks to have during the summer is a cold slushy. It's a refreshing way to beat the heat, but unfortunately most slushies sold at gas stations, fast food places and anywhere else you can find a slushy machine are full of sugar and chemicals.

One of the worst ingredients in these drinks are artificial food dyes. Yes, the bright blue, red, yellow and green are pretty, but they come with a cost. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, some food dyes have been found to be carcinogenic, which means they're linked to cancer. Another study found that some food additives can cause behavioral issues in children.

Making one at home can help to keep the sugar down and the chemicals out!

This homemade Strawberry Lemon slushy recipe is only sweetened with fruit and is full of nutrients like Vitamin C, iron and fiber.

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 cup frozen strawberries

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp lemon zest

3-4 dates

1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until all the ice has been crushed. You may need to stop and mix. Taste and see if you want to adjust anything. To make it sweeter, add more dates. If it comes out too watery, add more ice. If it's too thick to blend, add a little more water. Enjoy!