Here's how to make fresh and easy feta pasta

I used red lentil penne pasta which adds more fiber and protein. Bean, lentil and whole wheat pasta noodles are a great alternative for a healthier option, but you can use any pasta you like.



I N G R E D I E N T S



8-10 ounces pasta of choice

2 pints cherry tomatoes

8 ounce block vegan feta cheese

2 garlic cloves minced

2 tsp dried basil or oregano plus more for serving (optional)

Pepper to taste



I N S T R U C T I O N S



Place the cherry tomatoes in a skillet over medium heat on the stove. Drizzle with a little olive oil or water to keep them from sticking. Place the feta block in the middle of the skillet with the tomatoes. Then add garlic and basil. Cover with lid.

Check on it every few minutes and give it a stir until tomatoes are soft and the feta cheese melts. While the tomatoes and feta are cooking, make your pasta according to package instructions.

When the tomatoes are soft, use a fork or masher to crush them and stir everything together.

Transfer the cooked pasta to the skillet with tomatoes and toss to combine. Add more basil, salt and pepper (if desired) and serve warm.