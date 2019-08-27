SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen may not have known their new chicken sandwich would become so popular when it was released on Aug. 12.

In just two weeks, the sandwich has gone viral, sparking a debate on whether Popeyes or Chick-fil-A has the better sandwich.

Popeyes describes the sandwich as "a tender all-white meat chicken breast filet...battered and breaded in a buttermilk coating and served with crisp barrel cured pickles, classic or spicy mayonnaise on a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun."

But finding the sandwich has been challenging for many in Sacramento.

Ashanti Mayfield said she's visited several locations in search of the sandwich.

"This is day three," Mayfield said as she waited in the drive-thru line on Stockton Boulevard.

She said the line was down the street the first day her family came to the restaurant. On the second day she arrived to buy sandwiches, she was met by a sign saying the sandwich would only be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to high demand.

"We get out of line and go over to Mack Road, and they have cones blocking off the drive-thru," Mayfield said. "So we go to the door and it said a 30-minute wait. Their lobby was wrapped around. There was nowhere for anyone to sit. It was crazy."

Customers wait in the drive thru to place their orders for Popeyes' new chicken sandwich.

Jaspal Supra said he learned of the chicken sandwich from Twitter. He said he sees a greater meaning to the debate on whether Chick-fil-A or Popeyes has the better chicken sandwich.

"People have been looking for an excuse not to go to Chick-fil-A anymore for a long time because of who they support politically and what they stand for," he said. "Popeyes versus Chick-fil-A. It's like good versus evil. We were rooting for Popeyes."

Supra said he's gone to Popeyes located near Cosumnes River College, on Stockton Boulevard and in Elk Grove only to find out the sandwich was sold out.

"I'm just going to wait it out," he said as he found himself once again in the drive-thru at the Stockton Boulevard restaurant.

Don Johnson said he arrived at the Popeyes on Stockton Boulevard a little after 10 a.m. Monday to buy chicken sandwiches for himself and a friend.

"They said they weren't serving the sandwiches until 11 o'clock. I had nothing to do for the day, so I decided to just sit and wait," he said.

He waited 45 minutes to order a sandwich and walked out of the restaurant 15 minutes later with three sandwiches. He said there was a five-sandwich limit for each customer and one line specifically for people ordering it.

Johnson unwrapped the spicy chicken sandwich and took a bite.

"It tastes pretty good. It's just really good chicken. Popeyes generally has really good chicken. The sauce is just perfect. It's pretty crunchy. I like my chicken crunchy, so like I said, it's pretty good" he said.

Don Johnson tastes Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich Monday morning. He said the sandwich was pretty good. The sandwich. launched on Aug. 12, has been hard to find in restaurants around Sacramento.

So, was it worth the wait?

"I don't know if it's worth waiting in those long lines, but it's definitely pretty good. If you get a chance and the lines aren't too long, I say get one," he said.

If you're wondering where you can find the chicken sandwich, check out the availability at some of Sacramento's Popeyes restaurants below.

3501 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, Calif. 95821

A general manager told ABC10 that the location ran out of the sandwiches Aug. 25. He said it would be a couple of weeks before they were back in stock.

7229 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, Calif. 95823

Johnson, who snagged three chicken sandwiches from the Stockton Boulevard restaurant, said he was told by a Popeyes employee that they sell the chicken sandwiches starting at 11 a.m. Johnson was also told that customers are limited to buying five sandwiches.

7501 W Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, Calif. 95823

The location was not selling the chicken sandwich on Aug. 26, according to a sign on the restaurant's front door.

5301 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, Calif. 95841

An employee at the Auburn Boulevard location told ABC10 that the restaurant is sold out of the sandwich until Aug. 28. She said there are no limits on the number of sandwiches that can be bought.

