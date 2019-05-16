ST. LOUIS — Imagine opening a Hershey’s chocolate bar and seeing poop emojis all over it.

Starting this summer, that will become reality.

For the first time in their 125-year history, the iconic chocolate rectangles are getting a new look.

Instead of the logo in the center of each square, Hershey’s is featuring some of the most popular emojis.

According to a Hershey's press release, each emoji stamped into the chocolate was carefully chosen by kids and parents to feature meanings that would help spark conversations.

The emoji package designs will be on the standard bars and snack size packs only through the summer time.

The milk chocolate bars have been sold in 18 different wrappers throughout the years, but 2019 is the first time the actual bar is getting a fun temporary design.

