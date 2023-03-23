Here's a recipe for a high-protein version of guacamole | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Level up your guacamole with this protein packed guac! It gets its protein from edamame , which are also a great source of fiber, folate, iron and calcium. One cup of these little green beans has about 17 grams of protein. This guacamole tastes very similar to regular guacamole, but fills you up a little more!

Ingredients

Instructions

First, if you're using frozen edamame, either warm them in a pot of water on the stove or heat them in the microwave. Then add the edamame plus one of the avocados to a food processor and blend. A little bit of water might be needed to get it to blend properly. If you want a little chunkiness to the guac will depend how long you process it. To make it creamy and hide the edamame, process it until it's smooth. In a medium bowl, add the rest of the ingredients with the edamame/avocado blend and mix together.