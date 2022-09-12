Here's how to make home made hot chocolate for the perfect holiday gift | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

If you like DIY gifts, these hot chocolate jars are a cheap and healthier way to give something sweet to a neighbor, co-worker or friend.

All you need is cacao powder, sugar and if you want to add some fun toppings get some chocolate chips and marshmallows. You can use any sugar you like, but I like to use coconut sugar as it's a lower glycemic sugar. You're going to add everything to a 16 oz mason jar (read instructions below). Then you can add some ribbon and a bow and you've got an easy homemade gift!

Ingredients

¾ cup Cacao Powder

2 cups Coconut Sugar

Dark Chocolate Chips

Marshmallows

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the cacao powder and coconut sugar together. If using the toppings, fill 3 (16 oz) mason jars about 2/3rd the way up. Then, add the layer of chocolate chips and marshmallows.

If you plan to gift this hot chocolate mix consider writing out the instructions for preparing it on a gift wrapping tag. To make the hot chocolate, add 1 cup of milk with 2 tbsp of the Hot Chocolate Mix. Whisk together and heat till warm. Drink immediately and enjoy!