Save money by making this easy pumpkin spice mix at home | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We're officially in pumpkin season which means lots of pumpkin recipes! Make this homemade pumpkin spice mix to use in things like a pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pancakes and more.

Ingredients

2 tbsp Cinnamon

4 tsp Ground Ginger

2 tsp Cloves

1 tsp Nutmeg

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix together. Store in an air-tight container to use all pumpkin season long!

