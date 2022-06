When picking a watermelon, make sure the stem isn't green. If it's green, that means it was picked too early.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Here's three tips for how to pick a tasty watermelon.

1. Check for a bright yellow spot. This means the watermelon had enough time to ripen in the sun which makes for a sweet watermelon!

2. Knock on it and listen for a hollow sound. That means that it has a lot of water in it, which is a good sign as well.

3. Look at the stem. It should be brown and not green. If it's green, that means it was picked too early.

