How to make antioxidant-loaded iced matcha latte | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Matcha has an earthy flavor, but this Iced Matcha Latte is a great way to sweeten it up!

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Matcha is a finely ground green tea that has more antioxidants than just your regular cup of green tea.

It is shown to have anti-cancer properties, and contains L-theanine, which has shown to help improve memory and cognitive function. Studies have also shown people who drink matcha have a lower risk of heart disease.

Matcha has an earthy flavor, but this Iced Matcha Latte is a great way to sweeten it up! You just need 4 ingredients, and it's loaded with health benefits. This latte will also give you a boost of energy as well!

Ingredients

1 cup Water

1 tsp Matcha Powder

1 tbsp Cashew Butter or Almond Butter

2 dates

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth and creamy!

Note: If you don’t have cashew butter, you can use 1/4 cup raw cashews (soaked) or omit the water and cashew butter and just use a non-dairy milk. If you have a cashew allergy you can use almond butter or other nut/seed butter. Make sure to taste before you pour to see if you need to adjust the sweetness level. The cashew butter does make it extra creamy compared to using just milk.

WATCH ALSO: